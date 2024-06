Watching this adorable owl run to its friend when it gets called over is so much fun to watch.

I didn't expect owls to run in such a cute and silly way, and now I can't stop watching videos of owls running. I love how owls are all slightly awkward when they run, like they're still learning to use their legs.

Adorable Owl Running [YouTube]

