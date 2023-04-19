Elite runner wins 3rd in ultramarathon — by using car in part of the race (and yes, she's disqualified)

A so-called elite runner won third place in an ultramarathon — by sitting in a car for part of the race. Of course she was disqualified once her unique way of winning a 50-mile race was discovered.

Joasia Zakrzewski, a 47-year-old Scottish runner, took part in the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race, and somehow thought it was okay to hop in a car for a 2.5 mile stretch. After she accepted a trophy and was later caught for cheating, she defended herself by claiming it was all a miscommunication and that her actions were "not malicious" but simply a "massive error."

From Yahoo!: