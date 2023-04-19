Elite runner wins 3rd in ultramarathon — by using car in part of the race (and yes, she's disqualified)

Carla Sinclair
Image: lzf / shutterstock.com

A so-called elite runner won third place in an ultramarathon — by sitting in a car for part of the race. Of course she was disqualified once her unique way of winning a 50-mile race was discovered.

Joasia Zakrzewski, a 47-year-old Scottish runner, took part in the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race, and somehow thought it was okay to hop in a car for a 2.5 mile stretch. After she accepted a trophy and was later caught for cheating, she defended herself by claiming it was all a miscommunication and that her actions were "not malicious" but simply a "massive error."

[R]ace officials grew suspicious after data Zakrzewski uploaded to the running and cycling app Strava showed that she ran a mile in just one minute 40 seconds, the BBC reported.

Around halfway through the course, she said she got lost and stopped running after her leg started to hurt. When she saw a friend nearby, she asked him to drive her to the next checkpoint so she could tell race officials that she was dropping out.

"When I got to the checkpoint I told them I was pulling out and that I had been in the car, and they said: 'You will hate yourself if you stop,'" Zakrzewski told the BBC.

"I agreed to carry on in a non-competitive way. I made sure I didn't overtake the runner in front when I saw her as I didn't want to interfere with her race," she added.

However, when she crossed the finish line, Zakrzewski accepted the third-place trophy and posed for pictures. Zakrzewski told the BBC this was a "massive error" and she should have given it back.