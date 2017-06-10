How Adam West played a prank using his local phone book

A few years back, I was in Sun Valley, Idaho for a conference. I learned Adam West lived in the area and I wondered if he was listed in the local phone book. So, I pulled it out of the nightstand in my hotel room and checked.
Flipping to the the "W" page, I spotted his name. His listing prompted, “See Wayne Bruce (Millionaire)." Ha, game on!
Naturally I flipped to “Wayne Bruce (Millionaire)," which brought me to "Please consult Crime Fighters in the Yellow Pages."
Ok, that brought me to "See BATMAN - WHITE PAGES"..
Which then circles back to "See West Adam"!
Nicely played, Mr. West, nicely played. RIP.
(image link)
report this ad
Adam West, famed as Batman and latterly for his work in animation, is dead at 88. “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement. With its “Wham! Pow!” onscreen […]
There’s some remarkable craftsmanship at work in this step-by-step video of making a large brass fidget spinner shaped like the Batman logo. The best part is they are giving it away to a viewer.
In 1966, Burt “Robin” Ward recorded with the Mothers of Invention under the direction of Frank Zappa. The result is really something. From Burt Ward’s autobiography Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights: The image of the Boy Wonder is all American and apple pie, while the image of the Mothers of Invention was so revolutionary […]
HideMyAss VPN does exactly what it says on the tin: covers your digital footsteps on all of your connected devices.VPNs have proliferated in recent months, thanks to increasing demand for online privacy protection. While there might be tons of cheap VPN services with varying degrees of legitimacy popping up every week, it’s wisest to trust […]
If Apple’s AirPods are a bit too rich for your blood, or you know, you’re an Android user, these discreet earbuds can be had for a fraction of the cost and will stay securely in place whether you’re working out, commuting, or running between errands. Plus, with IPX4 water resistance, they can survive splashing water […]
The QFX Elite Series of wireless speakers can be synced up to provide a perfect multi-room sound system, and each speaker (and all three together) are currently available at a discount price.The Elite Series is compatible with any Bluetooth-capable device, and you can connect each speaker over WiFi for a wider reach and greater signal stability. Pair […]
report this ad