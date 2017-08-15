Russian Navy vs. Somali pirates

Somali pirates attempt to take over a ship under protection of the Russian Navy. It doesn't go well for the pirates.
This video is from one of my favorite YouTube channels, Humans at Sea.
Why would anyone in Somalia turn to piracy? In this 2014 article from The Telegraph a former kidnap victim named Colin Freeman explains:
“Young people get attracted into this business because there is very high unemployment here, almost 100 per cent, with no factories or industry,” Mohamed Kalombi, Puntland’s then interior minister, told me. “But now they see the chance to make millions of dollars through crime. With their money, the pirates are buying weapons and even bribing the justice institutions so that they will not be caught.”
Sure enough, down at Bossaso’s docks, local fishermen confirmed that piracy was a temptation. One told me that he earned just $5 a day if he was lucky enough to land a decent catch. By contrast, those who went out looking to catch ships, rather than tuna or swordfish, could earn tens of thousands of dollars from their share of any ransom deal.
Nick Russell took a close look at contemporary samurai accounts of a strange ship that landed at Mugi port in 1830, and found it corroborated the celebrated legend of convict pirate William Swallow, who led an escape from Tasmania via a mutiny on the brig ship Cyprus.
I subscribe to the Humans at Sea YouTube channel because it often has interesting videos like this one about a cargo ship’s security team firing on Somali pirates trying to board.
Though the October polls that predicted a great showing for the Pirate Party in the Icelandic elections turned out to be wrong, that election did end with a deeply divided parliament that has been unable to find enough common ground upon which to form a new government.
