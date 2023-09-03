Season 2 teaser-trailer drops for "Our Flag Means Death"

One of my favorite media surprises of 2022 was David Jenkins/Taika Waititi's dark romantic pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death.

OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas…they found love. Now, they have to survive it. Season 2 of OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH premieres October 5, only on Max.

I very much look forward to seeing how Season 2 plays out. It sure looks action-packed from the teaser-trailer, with Blackbeard clearly not happy about Stede Bonnet's betrothal… to a lady.