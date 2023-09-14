US Coast Guard to battle pirates of the Oakland estuary

What began as another enclave of folks seeking a low-cost alternative to high San Francisco Bay area housing prices, has turned the Oakland estuary into a pirate's nest. Rogue live-aboards have been stealing from infrequently visited boats docked in the marina, surrounding businesses, homes, and each other. The situation has become such that the United States Coast Guard has been called in to police the matter.

The Coast Guard will bring sea and air power to the table. The pirates stand little chance. Oakland Mayor Thao says, "There has to be justice." Get ready for something comical or tragic.

Live-aboard communities have difficulty co-existing with municipalities in the SF Bay area. Sausalito has been trying to get rid of them since the 1960s. While they have always been less lawfully dutiful than more shoreward folk, a pirate war across the bay certainly won't help.

