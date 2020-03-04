Enter for your chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

We’ve been hearing about them for years — literally. We even got some leaked video a few weeks ago of this latest iteration. And now, we may finally have the folding smartphone that buyers are ready to truly embrace.

Samsung has dropped its brand new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and outlets, as esteemed as CNN, are already calling it “the best foldable smartphone.” Of course, you want to check that out for yourself...so if you win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Giveaway, we’ll give you one for free.

It should come as no surprise that the Flip’s compact size and design have everybody talking. The 6.7-inch Infinity Flex glass display on the Flip is about the width of a human hair, yet is reportedly stronger than plastic for the toughest, most durable folding phone yet.

The full-size unit folds just like one of those flip phones from the early 2000s, offering a tight, compact design that slides easily into your pocket.

Of course, it isn’t all about convenience with a smartphone. The Flip is almost sporting all the bells and whistles used expected from a Samsung flagship phone, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GBs of RAM, 256GB of storage and a full camera array that will stand toe-to-toe with any other smartphone.

