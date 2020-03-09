CDC coronavirus "daily update" site takes the weekend off

The CDC created a website to make it easy to keep track of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., but it hasn't been updated in several days and is stuck at the count from late last week, with 11 deaths and 161 infections. In fact, nearly twice this number are dead with more than 500 testing positive.

The government (least of all the Trump administration) isn't taking it seriously, but newsmedia is starting to. CNN: