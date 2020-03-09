/ Rob Beschizza / 5:56 am Mon Mar 9, 2020

Otters combed

Here two otters, Kotaro or Hana, enjoy a nice combing courtesy of their human.

There is a calendar featuring them, but it's sold out. Don't buy a real one.

Kotaro (male) DOB 11/10/2017
He has a scar on his tail bitten by another otter when he was baby

Hana (female) DOB 11/24/2018

I use Google translate
Please correct me if I'm wrong