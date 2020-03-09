/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:22 am Mon Mar 9, 2020

Rooster crows "death metal"

Rock out with your cock out! Now, before you say death metal isn't rock, I checked and you're probably right. Oh well, carry on.

ViralHog:

"Here's my Deathmetal Rooster called Klobesen(means Toilet brush) crowing. He is really unique! His kind is called Sanjack Crower, recorded in Austria"

(Geekologie)