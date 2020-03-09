Rooster crows "death metal"

Rock out with your cock out! Now, before you say death metal isn't rock, I checked and you're probably right. Oh well, carry on.
ViralHog:
"Here's my Deathmetal Rooster called Klobesen(means Toilet brush) crowing. He is really unique! His kind is called Sanjack Crower, recorded in Austria"
(Geekologie)
