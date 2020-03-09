Rooster crows "death metal"

"Here's my Deathmetal Rooster called Klobesen(means Toilet brush) crowing. He is really unique! His kind is called Sanjack Crower, recorded in Austria"

Rock out with your cock out! Now, before you say death metal isn't rock, I checked and you're probably right . Oh well, carry on.

