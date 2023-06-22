Gaze upon the first trailer for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

If you were to just cast a cursory glance in the direction of Metalocalypse, you'd probably think it was a goofy show with barely audible characters that revolved around gratuitous violence. And, to be fair, while it is all of those things, it's also got a pretty killer overarching storyline.

Although it takes some time for the series' multiple plot threads to come together at the end of season one, once you see the broader picture of Metalocalypse, it's easy to get sucked into the show's mythology. One could even argue that Metalocalypse's brilliance lies in how deceptively well-crafted it is on every level.

Sure, the series is focused on a fictional parody metal band, but Dethklok actually produces some great tracks. And, yeah, the show is silly and excessively violent, but there's rich payoff for those that stick around. And judging by the trailer for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, IP's new movie will continue the show's tradition of blending compelling stories with gory humor.