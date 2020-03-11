/ Xeni Jardin / 9:40 am Wed Mar 11, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, WHO says

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death"-@DrTedros

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The shift to “pandemic” means that slowing coronavirus spread is the goal, not stopping it-- we are beyond any hope of containment, despite Donald Trump's lies.

From today's WHO briefing with Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, video embedded below: