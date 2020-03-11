Coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, WHO says

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death"-@DrTedros

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The shift to “pandemic” means that slowing coronavirus spread is the goal, not stopping it-- we are beyond any hope of containment, despite Donald Trump's lies.

From today's WHO briefing with Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, video embedded below:

"In the past two weeks, the number of cases of #COVID19 outside 🇨🇳 has increased 13-fold & the number of affected countries has tripled. There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, & 4,291 people have lost their lives"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of #COVID19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 "We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this #coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a #coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time. WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"As I said on Monday, just looking at the number of #COVID19 cases and the number of countries affected does not tell the full story"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"Of the 118,000 #COVID19 cases reported globally in 114 countries, more than 90 percent of cases are in just four countries, and two of those – 🇨🇳 and 🇰🇷 - have significantly declining epidemics"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"81 countries have not reported any #COVID19 cases, and 57 countries have reported 10 cases or less. We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilize their people in the response, those with a handful of #COVID19 cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

“Even those countries with community transmission or large clusters can turn the tide on this #coronavirus. Several countries have demonstrated that this virus can be suppressed and controlled.”-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

“The challenge for many countries who are now dealing with large #COVID19 clusters or community transmission is not whether they can do the same – it’s whether they will”-@DrTedros #Coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

“Some countries are struggling with a lack of capacity. Some countries are struggling with a lack of resources. Some countries are struggling with a lack of resolve.”-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"We are grateful for the measures being taken in 🇮🇷, 🇮🇹 and 🇰🇷 to slow the virus and control their #COVID19 epidemics. We know that these measures are taking a heavy toll on societies and economies, just as they did in 🇨🇳"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"All countries must strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimizing economic & social disruption & respecting human rights"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"WHO’s mandate is public health. But we’re working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of this #COVID19 pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"I have said from the beginning that countries must take a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach, built around a comprehensive strategy to prevent infections, save lives and minimize impact"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"Let me summarize it in 4⃣ key areas. 1⃣ Prepare and be ready. 2⃣ Detect, protect and treat. 3⃣ Reduce transmission. 4⃣ Innovate and learn"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"I remind all countries that we are calling on you to (2):

-ready your hospitals

-protect and train your #healthworkers

-let’s all look out for each other"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

"There’s been so much attention on one word. Let me give you some other words that matter much more, & that are much more actionable: Prevention. Preparedness. Public health. Political leadership. And most of all, People"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020