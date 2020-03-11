Owner of a 7-Eleven arrested for selling homemade hand sanitizer that burned kids' skin

Manisha Bharade (47) of New Jersey was arrested this week on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and deceptive business practices. Bharade, owner of a 7-Eleven, is accused of selling a homemade spray sanitizer from her convenience store that caused skin burns on four children who used her product.
The ensuing investigation revealed that Bharade had mixed commercially available foaming sanitizer, which was not meant for resale, with water and packaged it in aftermarket bottles to be sold at the 7-Eleven on Rivervale Road.
An apparent chemical reaction from the mixture caused the burns. Fourteen bottles in total were sold at the 7- 11.Police say five bottles were turned over to the River Vale Police Department and nine bottles are unaccounted for at this time.
Further analysis will be performed to determine the exact make-up of the chemical mixture.
“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death”-@DrTedros The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
