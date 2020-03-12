California governor issues order allowing state to commandeer hotels for coronavirus patients

Image: Linnaea Mallette. Public domain

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that will allow the state to take over hotels to house coronavirus patients in case hospitals are overloaded.

From The Los Angeles Times:

Under the order, the California Health and Human Services Agency and the Office of Emergency Services will be able to execute agreements to commandeer hotels, or medical facilities that are not in use, to quarantine, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients or those with a high risk of exposure, the order states. The order also allows trained laboratory personnel to perform COVID-19 tests, which are ordinarily completed only by microbiologists.

I hope the Beverly Hills Hotel, owned by a gentleman who has expressed his desire to kill gay people, is the first place the state takes over.