Disco diva Gloria Gaynor posts ""I Will Survive" handwashing video

My only complaint about Pixar’s new film Soul is that is doesn’t come out until June 19. Here’s the description: Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York […]
The Misfits’ Glenn Danzig will finally release his long-awaited album of Elvis covers on April 17. In celebration, the horror punk pioneer has also announced two intimate (and expensive) live performances of the material in San Francisco (4/17) and Los Angeles (4/22). Above, Danzig’s take on Elvis’s “Let Yourself Go” from his 2015 covers album […]
Spring may not officially start for a few more days in the northern hemisphere, but Microsoft has been getting a jump on spring cleaning in recent weeks. The tech giant has been blowing out truckloads of factory recertified products at big discounts off their regular price, so it’s a great way to bolster your device […]
The Social Network. X-Men Origins: Wolverine. 300. No Country for Old Men. Other than the fact that these were all giant movies with either massive critical or box office appeal, these films don’t appear to have a lot in common on the surface. But once you scratch that surface, you’ll find that all four, as […]
Another day, another data breach affecting thousands, another giant international company apologizing and wondering publicly about what went wrong with their cybersecurity. The latest victim: Virgin Media, who saw someone illegally access user information for about 900,000 Virgin customers. There was no evidence of hacking or compromised financial information here, but every company fears to […]