/ David Pescovitz / 10:44 am Thu Mar 12, 2020

Disco diva Gloria Gaynor posts ""I Will Survive" handwashing video

@gloriagaynor

It only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”👏💕🎶 ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing

♬ I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

Disco diva Gloria Gaynor picked her own 1978 jam for 20 seconds of handwashing. (And you are correct, the video doesn't show the full 20 seconds.)

Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive

I've got all my life to live

And I've got all my love to give and I'll survive

I will survive, hey, hey