Disneyland closing due to coronavirus

Disneyland Park and California Adventures in Anaheim, California today said it will close on March 14 through at least the end of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is only the fourth time in Disneyland's history that park operations have been fully suspended.

No word on Walt Disney World in Florida yet.

The three previous times Disneyland Park closed were on 9/11, after the Northridge earthquake, and on a national day of mourning following the assassination of U.S. president John F. Kennedy.

Disney stock fell 1.6% in late trading.

