Disneyland closing due to coronavirus

Disneyland Park and California Adventures in Anaheim, California today said it will close on March 14 through at least the end of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is only the fourth time in Disneyland's history that park operations have been fully suspended.
No word on Walt Disney World in Florida yet.
The three previous times Disneyland Park closed were on 9/11, after the Northridge earthquake, and on a national day of mourning following the assassination of U.S. president John F. Kennedy.
Disney stock fell 1.6% in late trading.
One Zachary Bisenio created a handy chart illustrating age differences in Disney couples. There are some interesting surprises, to be sure, but also lots of statutory rape.
On Tuesday I linked to a CNN story reporting that Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, California held a screening of The Lion King, and received a $250 charge for “illegally screening the movie.” Today The New York Times reports that Disney chief Bob Iger apologized to the school and said he will donate money to […]
The best impressions SNL has ever seen are the work of Kate McKinnon.
