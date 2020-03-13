Why did anyone watch 'Friday the 13th'?

This movie was a huge thing during my childhood. I was never into slasher flicks. RomComs are scary enough.

Come eat cake with us, Danny Kaci the Homicidal Homemaker made this deliciously sinister cake inspired by the carpet at the Overlook Hotel. [via Marshall Julius] Also, Hellraiser brownies: READ THE REST

VHS horror movies are corrupting our children! A "20/20 Special Report" from 1987 Above: In 1987, TV newsmagazine 20/20 revealed the real horror of horror movies: children watching splatterpunk films on VHS in the comfort of their living rooms! “Fair warning though: There is some graphic violence in this. But we say that for you, not your kids — they’ve probably already seen it.” (via r/ObscureMedia) Below, The […] READ THE REST

Stephen King-themed, anti-Susan Collins merch from the Maine Democrats The Maine Democratic Party has teamed up with the progressive sticker-and-more company Bumperactive (previously) to produce a line of Stephen King-themed, anti-Susan Collins merch, with proceeds going to unseat the Republican Senator whose repeated acts of cowardice (especially during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings) demonstrated that she had no commitment to either her stated principles or […] READ THE REST

XSplit VCam is the simple solution to fixing video backgrounds. And it’s under $20. If you shoot videos for your business or just for fun, it’s practically inevitable that you’ll eventually start wanting to up the production values. For most vlog style videos, it’s not like you need Star Wars-level special effects or anything. But even trying to change out your background digitally with a simple green-screen effect requires […] READ THE REST

Save over 70% on these cost-effective alternatives to Apple's Airpod Pros Ever since their debut in 2016, the audio world has been chasing Apple’s AirPods. Launched with all the cache of a major Apple product along with its obvious integration with iPhones and iPads and these earbuds were essentially the tech equivalent of a rich kid born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But the […] READ THE REST