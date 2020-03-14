Designs.ai can give your company an iconic logo you need in a matter of seconds

Here’s a cool factoid about company branding and the importance of iconic imagery that you probably never considered. Brands that do a poor job of branding themselves to the public definitely pay the price. In fact, it’s a literal price...as in, salaries 10 percent higher than their better-branded competitors.

Not only does the lack of clear, effective brand identity hurt you with customers, but even prospective employers also end up being dubious that you’re a company that has the goods. So if your branding efforts are at all shaky, you can shore those up right now with a Designs.ai premium plan subscription.

As a Designs.ai user, you’ll have access to the full resources of their brand know-how as they craft a company logo for you that’s instantly identifiable and visually compelling. Enter some basic company information, offer a few of your preferences and Designs.ai swings into action, producing loads of potential logo ideas for you in a matter of seconds.

From there, Designs.ai’s simple interface makes it easy to start weeding through your options, finding the one you like, then making any color or stylistic tweaks or outright changes to get it looking exactly the way you want.

Once you’re locked down your decision, Designs.ai will export your logo into a full array of high resolution, fully scalable file formats so your new company image can be used in any medium, from print and digital to video and beyond. On top of that, a Designs.ai premium plan also entitles you to full mockups of how your new logo will look on a host of promotional merchandise, including everything from hats, jackets and the ever-popular t-shirts to pens, coffee mugs and more.

You’ll never have to worry about any rights issues with Designs.ai either. You retain full ownership of all that work, meaning all the benefits of that brand-new corporate identity go right back to the source it benefits most: you.

Fans of Designs.ai have given the services 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot -- and legions of happy users can’t all be wrong, right?

A Designs.ai Premium Plan would normally cost almost $100, but with this limited-time deal, it’s only $18.99.