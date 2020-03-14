Genesis Breyer P-Orridge of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, RIP

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge -- the pioneering performance artist, musician, and occultist -- died this morning. S/he was 70-years-old. Gen's daughters Caresse and Genesse released the following statement:
Dear friends, family and loving supporters,
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.
S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020.
S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline “Lady Jaye” Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united.
Thank you for your love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving.
Or is it “listen the world burn by”? Either way, some folks are taking their unexpected isolation time at home to make coronavirus-specific playlists. Here are the ones I’m aware of, thanks to in-the-know pals: album/song images via Google search
