Become a master of Raspberry Pi and Arduino with the help of this training

When it comes to DIY electronics, there are few brand names that carry more weight these days than Arduino and the Raspberry Pi. Over the past 15 years, Arduino has grown from a tool to teach electronics to the uninitiated into an environment of startling innovation where creative minds fashion their own Arduino slow-drip coffee makers, fully functioning LEGO Wall-Es and even a $100, open-source VR headset to serve as your own budget Oculus Rift.

Meanwhile, the single-board microcomputer known as the Raspberry Pi has been a creative hotbed of its own, prompting its devotees to use the Pi as the brain behind a home weather station, your own knockoff Gameboy, or your own version of Tony Stark’s JARVIS personal assistant.

With The 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi and Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle, even users who have never dabbled in homespun electronics before can learn how to harness these two sneaky powerful tools to start crafting cool stuff you only dreamed about before.

And there’s plenty to catch up on here, including nine courses, two ebooks and almost 100 hours of instruction that’ll have you unleashing the mad inventor inside all of us.

Over six courses, you’ll unlock all the secrets of Arduino as you start building a whole mess of fun, mind-expanding projects. After two introductory courses give you a firm understanding of what a simple Arduino Uno circuit board can do from simple buttons to LEDs to environmental sensors, training dives in on how to create some truly amazing Arduino projects.

Users will follow the steps to build their own mBot, an Arduino-based, two-wheel robot that comes with built-in sensors and actuators; a radio-controlled car chock full of Arduinos, components, software and prototyping techniques; and an Internet-connected home environmental monitoring gadget to gauge every inch of the elements around you.

Meanwhile, a course and corresponding ebook will help students use the Pi to mine for cryptocurrencies, probably the most intriguing new financial game-changer in decades. This will teach you what cryptocurrency is, how to accumulate it with the Raspberry Pi, then use that knowledge to use blockchain techniques in other projects.

You’ll also get a pair of courses exploring ESP32, a series of WiFi and Bluetooth enabled low-powered microcontrollers capable of integrating seamlessly into all these DIY projects.

This course package is valued at almost $500, but by getting all this training and education at once, the entire bundle is now just $74.99.