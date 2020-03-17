Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard will play live from home everyday

My friend Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie plans to perform daily in his home studio and stream it live on YouTube/Facebook at 4pm PST. And he's taking requests. Thanks Ben! From his announcement:

I know you are all freaked out right now. I am, too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us incredibly isolated...

Be it with DCFC, Postal Service, or solo I have always been grateful for the honor you have bestowed upon us by choosing to congregate en masse around our music. Some of you have traveled great distances and/or shelled out large sums of money to see us play and that has never been lost on me. So in this crazy unprecedented time, I’d like to return my favor by coming to you.