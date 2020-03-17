Person admits to accidentally washing hands with cheese for days

A Vancouver, Washington woman dutifully washed her hands frequently for several days before realizing it wasn't a chunk of soap by her sink. Rather, it was piece of Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese. From the Irish Post:
Sharing her sorry tale on Reddit, Miley explained how the cheese ended up being mistaken for a bit of soap after it was left out of the fridge following a drunken late night snack...
“It was a couple days of 'Why isn’t this foaming?!'
The death toll in Italy’s coronavirus outbreak today passed 1,000. Schools throughout Italy are completely shut down, which is reportedly driving a surge in internet traffic as bored kids forced to stay indoors turn to online games.
“Before Clearview Became a Police Tool, It Was a Secret Plaything of the Rich.” That’s the title of the New York Times piece, and that’s the horrifying reality of how artificial intelligence and facial recognition are already being used in ways that violate your expectations of privacy in the world.
