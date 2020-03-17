Person admits to accidentally washing hands with cheese for days

A Vancouver, Washington woman dutifully washed her hands frequently for several days before realizing it wasn't a chunk of soap by her sink. Rather, it was piece of Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese. From the Irish Post:

Sharing her sorry tale on Reddit, Miley explained how the cheese ended up being mistaken for a bit of soap after it was left out of the fridge following a drunken late night snack... “It was a couple days of 'Why isn’t this foaming?!'

No word on how the soap tasted on a cracker.

