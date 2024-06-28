A Labrador and toddler keep telling the same joke — to explosive laughter every time (video)

A Labrador retriever and a toddler yuk it up, taking turns telling the same hilarious joke.

"Awoo!" says the young boy, sitting in his high chair as he throws back his head for emphasis. To which the doggo responds, "Awoo!"

"Awoo!" the boys says again, followed by the pup's howling one-word response. The two go on like this for several minutes, triggering explosive laughter from the tiny human every time his four-legged friend delivers the punchline. There's nothing better than a joke that never gets old. (See video below, posted by maxydoodle23.)

Via ParadePets

