With Illinois primary win, Trump gets GOP nomination

BREAKING: With his projected win in Illinois, President Trump will reach the delegate threshold and is now the presumptive Republican nominee, ABC News projects. https://t.co/gLsMga9Z8Z pic.twitter.com/og3eUhN0Ap

Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential primary in Illinois, and in so doing, secured exactly enough delegates to win the GOP nomination for 2020.

Trump signed his name to DOW chart when it artificially blipped up. Now look at it The folks in Trump’s loyalty cult were crowing with I-told-you-so glee when the stock market experienced a relatively puny uptick on Friday. Trump even added his signature to a misleadingly cropped chart of the short-lived rally and sent it to his most embarrassingly spittle-licking sycophants, like Fox News’ Lou Dobbs, who could barely contain his […] READ THE REST

Trump to states: 'Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves' The complete abandonment of any leadership whatsoever. That’s what we are witnessing in Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic that is now killing Americans at an exponentially increasing rate. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Donald Trump told state governors on an emergency pandemic conference call. Yes. He said […] READ THE REST

Trump NEGATIVE for Coronavirus and COVID-19, says White House physician White House physician says after an “in-depth discussion” Trump took some form of coronavirus testing, and he’s negative. Impeached U.S. President and noted pathological liar Donald John Trump, after coming into close contact with coronavirus last weekend, has tested negative for the contagion that causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19, according to his physician who […] READ THE REST

Get a better view of your money with the Wallet budgeting app Right now, 27 percent of Americans would need to beg, borrow or steal if they were faced with an unexpected debt over $400. That’s a frightening number — and even more frightening still if you’re among that 27 percent. With so many facing such precarious financial times, it’s never been more important to have a […] READ THE REST

This productivity bundle features nine Mac apps that’ll absolutely change how you work Productivity isn’t just about working smarter or faster. It’s actually about making you a happier person. Ninety-two percent of employees said that having the right technology to help do their job with greater efficiency actually made them happier in their work. And the real question here is — what’s up with those other 8 percent? […] READ THE REST