Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled moon, dies at 88

Twenty-four human beings have traveled from Earth to the moon. Fewer than half of them remain.

Astronaut Al Worden, who flew to the moon in 1971 as a member of the Apollo 15 crew, has died. The retired astronaut was 88.

Worden circled the moon alone on that mission, while his two crewmates test-drove the first lunar rover.

From NASA:

Worden served as command module pilot for Apollo 15 with Dave Scott and Jim Irwin. During the mission Worden became the first human to carry out a deep space walk. He logged 38 minutes in extravehicular activity outside the command module, "Endeavour." During 1972-1973, Worden was Senior Aerospace Scientist at the NASA Ames Research Center, and from 1973 to 1975, he was chief of the Systems Study Division at Ames.

BELOW, "Cycle," a poem by Al Worden:

Umbilicals

Breaking free

Being born

Eternity. Growing Up

Getting wise

Being worldly

No surprise. Learn to fly

Getting wings

Rise above

Those earthly things."

Reactions to and official announcements of his death, below.

Houston, Texas March 18, 2020 – It is with great sadness that the family of Colonel Al Worden, (USAF Ret.) CMP Apollo 15 share the news that “Al” died in his sleep last night. The family thank you all for your kindness, thoughts, and prayers. pic.twitter.com/K82iUyVbjm — Alfred M Worden (@WordenAlfred) March 18, 2020

"Only 24 humans have left Earth orbit and journeyed to the moon. I'm one of the them. It's an exclusive club so small that I am still surprised they let me in." — Al Worden, from his 2011 memoirs "Falling to Earth" https://t.co/5jBwJc010B — RobertPearlman (@RobertPearlman) March 18, 2020

We’re saddened by the loss of Apollo astronaut Al Worden. As command module pilot for Apollo 15, he conducted three spacewalks during the record-setting mission: https://t.co/R0s8QsxxAz pic.twitter.com/Cvx9qW8JfO — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2020

We send our deepest condolences to the family & friends of @usairforce Col (ret) Al Worden. His impact on #space exploration & the Apollo program set the stage for the successes we have today. We will always be thankful for his service to our Nation. https://t.co/OssbtDoOED — Gen. Dave Goldfein (@GenDaveGoldfein) March 19, 2020

I’m deeply saddened to hear that Apollo astronaut Al Worden has passed away. Al was an American hero whose achievements in space and on Earth will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/ZUx1yMv6iJ pic.twitter.com/Y7F6RT1foZ — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) March 18, 2020

We mourn the passing of @usairforce Col (ret) Al Worden – a National hero, an American Airman & @NASA Astronaut who pioneered space exploration in the Apollo program & was a true inspiration to many generations. Our condolences to his family & friends.” https://t.co/HJ0T92OybR — Gen. Jay Raymond (@SpaceForceCSO) March 18, 2020

We mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Apollo 15 astronaut, aviator, engineer, and storyteller Alfred “Al” Worden. From the halls of West Point to the far side of the Moon, the legacy of history’s first deep-space walker continues to inspire. "Our work has just begun." pic.twitter.com/xPkOPOeJLc — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) March 18, 2020

Saddened by this world’s loss of Al Worden. Astronaut & Poet. I am blessed to call him friend & to have witnessed the joyous & thoughtful way he shared his experience with everyone. We’ll miss you here with us on the planet Al. #RIP #HelloEarth #astronaut #poet #friend pic.twitter.com/rlEEd7H8ZV — Nicole Stott (@Astro_Nicole) March 18, 2020

[via Associated Press