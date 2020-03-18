/ Rob Beschizza / 11:01 am Wed Mar 18, 2020

Everything's going to be fine, there's a new iPad Pro

Today apple announced a new MacBook Air (faster, cheaper) and an upgraded iPad Pro with LiDAR, "studio-quality" microphones and the full array of ultrawide and telephoto lenses as sported on recent top-of-the-line iPhones. But the thing that sells it to me is the new keyboard, which includes a trackpad (at last!) and fancy hinge that will hold the device above the keys rather than on them like a tiny bad laptop.

*homer drooling noise* ↓

*homer screaming noise* ↓