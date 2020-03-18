Watch: Funny PSA on sneezing etiquette from 1946

Here's a humorous PSA (or Public Information Film, as it was made in the UK) from 1946 that teaches us the proper way to sneeze. The actor and director, Richard Massingham , was known for his roles as a bumbler in PSAs during the 1940s and '50s. Posted on YouTube by UK's National Health Service, they have a disclaimer: "This is a historical video. This video is not subject to any ongoing clinical review, and information in it may not be clinically accurate. This video does not constitute current medical advice." Still, a hankie is better than a hand.

