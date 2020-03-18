/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:37 am Wed Mar 18, 2020

Webcam proof: Irish pubs in Dublin shuttered up, streets are empty, on St. Patrick's Day 

Sláinte! I took this EarthCam screengrab of Irish pubs in Dublin just before 11 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day! What's wrong with this picture?

