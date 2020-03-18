Webcam proof: Irish pubs in Dublin shuttered up, streets are empty, on St. Patrick's Day

Sláinte! I took this EarthCam screengrab of Irish pubs in Dublin just before 11 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day! What's wrong with this picture?

Coronavirus in Ireland: Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day broadcast (video, full text) • Taoiseach addresses Ireland on St Patrick’s Day to warn of coming hardship • Today: 354 cases confirmed in Ireland • Predicted: 15,000 Covid-19 cases in Ireland within 2 weeks On what he called “A St. Patrick’s Day like no other,” Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned the nation that the expanding “crisis will last months […] READ THE REST

A free short story about Irish history to read while you're quarantined over St. Patrick's Day I wrote An Baile na mBan: a story of mothers, monsters, and war a few years ago for an anthology called Hidden Youth: Speculative Fiction from the Margins of History. Originally published by Crossed Genres Publishing, the anthology focused on sci-fi/fantasy stories of adolescent protagonists from historically marginalized communities from before the 1920s. This story […] READ THE REST

Irish people have a very strange understanding of "pizza" I’ve been a fan of Blindboy Boatclub since I first discovered “Horse Outside,” his hit(?) song with the Rubberbandits (and later, by complete happenstance, ended up staying at the same hotel that’s featured in the video). His podcast consistently delivers a random, rambling ménage à trois of weird knowledge, cultural connections, empathy, and utter hilarity, […] READ THE REST

Apple’s AirPower may be dead, but the AirZeus is a worthy wireless charging alternative It only took 10 years, but with the long-awaited adoption of Qi charging standards by Apple back in 2017 for the iPhone X, the era of wireless charging has now truly taken over. With wireless charging options available in everything from smartphones and smartwatches to tablets and earbuds, we’re now seeing charging pads showing up […] READ THE REST

Get a better view of your money with the Wallet budgeting app Right now, 27 percent of Americans would need to beg, borrow or steal if they were faced with an unexpected debt over $400. That’s a frightening number — and even more frightening still if you’re among that 27 percent. With so many facing such precarious financial times, it’s never been more important to have a […] READ THE REST