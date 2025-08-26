"Babies sleep in prams outside": Life in the world's five safest countries

You can walk alone at night mostly without worry; you will see babies sleeping peacefully in prams outside cafes and shops while their parents enjoy a meal or [are] running errands; and the local police don't carry guns," says Inga Rós Antoníusdóttir, describing daily life in Iceland to the BBC.

According to the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), Iceland is one of five nations to rank among the world's most peaceful, along with Ireland, New Zealand, Austria, and Singapore.

The GPI, produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace, tracks 23 indicators across three domains: safety and security, ongoing conflict, and militarisation. Despite rising tensions worldwide, these countries have shown remarkable consistency in their peaceful standings for nearly two decades by practicing policies and cultural norms that prioritize security and calm.

In Ireland, ranked second, "people look out for one another here. It's the kind of place where you can ask a stranger for help and they'll go out of their way for you," says Jack Fitzsimons, a Kildare resident.

"Safe isn't just a statistic, it's the way life feels," says Armin Pfurtscheller, an Austrian hotel owner.

Previously:

• WATCH: Gorgeous drone footage of Iceland

• From Iceland to Japan: Where to find the world's best natural hot springs

• McDonald's left Iceland in 2009, but a single Big Mac remains for the ages