/ Xeni Jardin / 7:55 pm Wed Mar 18, 2020

What, me Coronavirus worry? Spring Breakers refuse to quit partying in Miami

It's hard to believe some of the shocking responses some people are having to the coronavirus pandemic.

I mean, wow.

Some young people who are still partying on spring break in Miami, despite public health warnings to basically stay at home and physically distance from one another, were interviewed by CBS News.

I repeat:

Wow.

I can't even.

Says Aaron Rupar of Vox, “CBS’s interviews with spring breakers in Miami who refuse to stop partying despite a pandemic are like deleted scenes from Idiocracy.”

[via @GreatDismal]