Judiciary Committee report on impeachment argues for charging Trump with 'willful incitement of insurrection' [READ IT]

The House Judiciary Committee released a staff report on impeachment late on Tuesday, which details the factual and constitutional case for charging President Donald J. Trump with "willful incitement of insurrection."

Here is the report [https://judiciary.house.gov].

Excerpt:

President Trump invited his political supporters to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, the day fixed by law for the counting of electoral votes. The crowd that gathered in the Ellipse that morning was large, angry, and widely reported to be preparing for violent action. At that rally, the President delivered an incendiary speech to his supporters. Among other statements, President Trump reiterated false claims that "we won this election, and we won it by a landslide." He stated that "if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." And then he exhorted his supporters to "walk down Pennsylvania Avenue" to prevent the Congress from confirming the election of "an illegitimate President."

These comments directly incited a violent attack on the Capitol that threatened the safety and lives of the Vice President, the Speaker of the House, and the President pro tempore of the Senate, the first three individuals in the line of succession to the presidency. The rioters attacked law enforcement officers, unleashed chaos and terror among Members and staffers and their families, occupied the Senate Chamber and Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, ransacked other offices, vandalized government property, and succeeded in interfering with Congress's performance of its constitutional duty to count the electoral votes. Five people were killed, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, and more than fifty police officers were seriously injured.

It is indisputable that the President encouraged—and that his actions foreseeably resulted in—the terrorist attack that occurred. This alone would constitute grounds for impeachment. There is no place in our government for any officer, much less a President, who incites armed insurrection to overturn the results of our democratic elections.

Even after it became clear that a mob of his supporters had breached the Capitol perimeter and was violently attacking those inside, President Trump failed to take steps to stop the insurrection. While violent insurrectionists occupied parts of the Capitol, President Trump ignored or rejected repeated real-time entreaties from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to appeal to his followers to exit the Capitol. Instead, he continued to encourage his supporters and excoriated the Vice President for not "hav[ing] the courage to do what should have been done." He called at least one Republican Senator, not to check on his safety, but to ask for additional delay to the certification of the election when the Congress reconvened. When he finally issued a public statement addressing the violence hours after it began, President Trump persisted in falsely asserting that "we had an election that was stolen from us," and he told the rioters, "[w]e love you, you're very special." And at the end of the day—when the extent of the insurrection and the damage to our nation was clear—he declared that "[t]hese are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away." President Trump concluded: "Remember this day forever!" Most recently, the President publicly denied responsibility for the attack, claiming his words were "totally appropriate."

The threat that manifested in the Capitol on January 6, 2021 is ongoing. The emergency is still with us. Reports suggest that the President's supporters are threatening additional violence in Washington, D.C. and in state capitals across the nation. The Fourteenth Amendment prohibits an officer of the United States who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from "hold[ing] any office . . . under the United States." Yet, despite widespread and bipartisan calls for his immediate resignation, the President has refused to leave office. The Vice President has thus far failed to invoke the Twenty-fifth Amendment to remove the President from office. The House has taken every step short of impeachment to contain the danger. Now it is time to consider this last, grave, necessary step.

Impeachment is not a punishment of prior wrongs, but a protection against future evils. It is true that the President's remaining term is limited—but a President capable of fomenting a violent insurrection in the Capitol is capable of greater dangers still. He must be removed from office as swiftly as the Constitution allows. He must also be disqualified to prevent the recurrence of the extraordinary threat he presents.

For these reasons, the House must impeach President Donald J. Trump.