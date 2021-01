"I will vote in favor of impeachment."

Another one.

Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) will vote for impeachment.

"If these actions–the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch–are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?," asks Republican @RepKinzinger.

Previously: Liz Cheney.

Rep. John Katko @RepJohnKatko was the first House Republican to say he'd vote for impeachment, earlier Tuesday.

The first 3 House Republicans to publicly support impeaching the president:

1. @RepJohnKatko of New York

2. @RepLizCheney of Wyoming

3. @RepKinzinger of Illinois — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 12, 2021

republicans announcing they support impeachment now that trump has like 7 minutes of presidency left pic.twitter.com/sgiHALCP0N — manny (@mannyfidel) January 12, 2021

