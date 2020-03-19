Hand Mirror - Mac menu bar app to pre-check your face before a teleconference

Hand Mirror is a free one-click camera check. If you are about to join a Zoom or other video meeting, just click the icon on your menu bar and take a look at your beautiful face.
Hand Mirror is a free one-click camera check. If you are about to join a Zoom or other video meeting, just click the icon on your menu bar and take a look at your beautiful face.
Edison Electric Institute created this fantastic public safety video in 1990 with CGI that’s been aged to perfection for today’s vaporwave music videos. (via r/ObscureMedia)
Cool Backgrounds generates beautiful, abstract, geometric images perfect for use as backgrounds on your computer or mobile gadgetry. There are four different styles, many color scheme options, and a feed of nice free photos. While finishing up a gradient generator project CSS Gradient (which launched earlier this year), I unexpectedly noticed the popularity of wallpaper […]
Jan Erik Klouman’s jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj is a clever feat of minimalism: a web-based notepad so simple that the saved-to-desktop HTML file works as-is just like it did at the website. On Firefox, it even lets you paste images in! It’s almost a joke–it’s just a single HTML box with the “contentEditable” attribute–but it works, so who […]
If you don’t have to drive, why should you? For many, a car or truck is the only feasible way to get from place to place. But if you live in a mostly urban or suburban setting with your job, grocery store and most of your major destinations no more than a few miles away, […]
VPN protection is a necessity in this security-conscious world of ours. But many VPN deals only cover a predetermined number of devices, which means families or businesses can ultimately have a tough time making sure every laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other enabled devices all stay secure. Syfer took a different approach to VPN coverage with […]
In case you needed any more proof that America desperately needs more cybersecurity specialists, look no further than the U.S. Congress. Just this week, the release of a year-long congressional study of America’s cyber defense capabilities showed the nation was still “ill prepared” to fend off cyberattacks and requires a full overhaul of its entire […]