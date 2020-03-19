Hand Mirror - Mac menu bar app to pre-check your face before a teleconference

Hand Mirror is a free one-click camera check. If you are about to join a Zoom or other video meeting, just click the icon on your menu bar and take a look at your beautiful face.

