Donna Summer sings "Bad Girls" a capella

“I was in my office in the old Casablanca [records] building,” Summer told me. “I was the only artist allowed to have an office there -- [Casablanca head] Neil didn’t want me too far away. I sent out my secretary to do something, and the police stopped her on Sunset Boulevard. She was dressed in business attire, but they were trying to pick her up. That ticked me off. All day, I pondered why that would happen to innocent people–and then I developed compassion for the girls working on the street.” And the “toot-toot, beep-beep” that concluded the track? “I figured, what do guys do when they pick up girls? I had to emulate them tooting their horns.”

Enjoy disco diva Donna Summer's incredible isolated vocal track from "Bad Girls" (1979). Toot toot, beep BEEP. The song is about sex work and the police. From Gavin Edwards' book " Is Tiny Dancer Really Elton’s Little John? ":

This robot plays the marimba and writes and sings its own songs Shimon, the robotic maestro from Georgia Tech’s Center for Music Technology, is releasing an album and going on tour. To write lyrics, the robot employs deep learning combined with semantic knowledge and rhyme and rhythm. Shimon has also had a complete facelift giving it a much more expressive mug for singing. In IEEE Spectrum, Evan […] READ THE REST

Hangin' Tough I asked a friend how they were enjoying the Trump Pandemic. Their response? “Hanging tough.” If I have this stuck in my head for however many weeks we are self-isolating I may not make it. READ THE REST

Brak performs Don't Touch Me Here’s Andy Merrill in character as Brak, the cat-masked intergalactic pirate from Space Ghost, Space Ghost: Coast to Coast and The Brak Show, offering a timely lesson in respecting personal boundaries. Here’s my favorite remix: READ THE REST

Check out six electric toothbrushes that are all on sale for an extra 15% off Of course, you know an electric toothbrush does a far better job cleaning your teeth than one of those plain ole non-electric manual tooth brusher thingys. But you might not realize that a sonic toothbrush is actually another quantum leap forward from a boring old electric model. It all comes down to some basic numbers. […] READ THE REST

Save over 45% on this password manager from the makers of NordVPN Two of every three users recycle their computer passwords across multiple accounts. More than half — 59 percent — use the same password everywhere. And 83 percent of Americans use weak passwords like their birthday, a hobby or even their own name. You are not shocked by these numbers. Because, as these statistics show, you’re […] READ THE REST