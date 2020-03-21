/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:17 pm Sat Mar 21, 2020

Furloughed sports commentator starts covering scenes from everyday life

Without live sports, what's a rugby commentator supposed to do during this coronavirus situation? If you're the brilliant Nick Heath of London, England, you bring your work skills to your everyday life. Over on Twitter, he's been sharing videos he shot around his neighborhood — made better with his hilarious commentary! (Buy this man a coffee.)

Thanks, Veek!

(The Poke)

image via Rugby Media