Furloughed sports commentator starts covering scenes from everyday life

This is what 29-31 looked like when comedy met sport in my hybrid of all sporting voices, "Nicholas Fumble" .

At 17 I wanted to be a broadcaster. At 22 I wanted to be a comedy writer. At 31 I wanted to be a commentator.

Without live sports, what's a rugby commentator supposed to do during this coronavirus situation? If you're the brilliant Nick Heath of London, England, you bring your work skills to your everyday life. Over on Twitter, he's been sharing videos he shot around his neighborhood — made better with his hilarious commentary! ( Buy this man a coffee .)

Artist makes travel posters for National Parks based on their worst 1-star reviews “There are bugs and they will bite on your face.” — a bad review about Sequoia National Park This is hilarious. Designer Amber Share discovered that there were one-star reviews for all 62 of our National Parks and decided to illustrate and hand letter travel posters for them “as a way to put a positive, […] READ THE REST

TIL: John Mulaney has an upcoming kid's musical comedy special Today I learned (on Conan O’Brien’s podcast) that comedian John Mulaney has made a children’s musical comedy special for Netflix. What?! Terrific! The show’s official description states he and his “kid pals” “tackle existential topics for all ages with catchy songs, comedy sketches and special guests in a nostalgic variety special.” On Conan’s podcast, he […] READ THE REST

Frosty the Cheeseball Man is a holiday party must-have A few years back, Charles Phoenix, the creator of kitchen kitsch behind the Cherpumple and other outrageous recipes, made something that’s perfect to serve at a holiday party: Frosty the Cheeseball Man. It’s a whole lot of Velveeta, cream cheese, and subversive, melty fun. At my holiday parties, I delight in serving Charles’ Frosty because […] READ THE REST

Learn cloud service administration in this 12-course bundle for just $40 In case you thought the world was in the midst of a vast migration to cloud-based computing, we hate to break it to you, but…it’s already happened. Right now, 94 percent of all businesses and organizations use a cloud service. As for the operations of all those groups, 83 percent of their workload will be […] READ THE REST

Save over 20% on Living DNA one of the most advanced DNA test kits around For many, the results of a basic DNA test done by one of the major genealogy companies will satisfy their curiosity. Those findings give users the chance to see where they’re from, maybe discover basic health markers they should know and possibly learn about a 4th or 5th cousin or two. And that’s usually as […] READ THE REST