Moonlight is a social platform for tarot readings

Check out the latest project from Danielle Baskin, the talented Happy Mutant behind Branded Fruit, Face ID masks, Blue Check Homes, and more. A product designer, situation designer, and visual artist, Danielle has a knack for crafting innovative experiences. Her latest creation, Moonlight, is a social platform for live tarot readings.

I got a reading on Moonlight through a live demo, and it was spectacular. There are five decks to choose from, including the classic Rider-Waite, with more promised. There are also five spreads to choose from, so lots of variety in play. If you're into tarot, give it a look.

This is what Danielle shared with us about the inspiration behind creating Moonlight: