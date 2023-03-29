Mini masterpieces made with Babybel cheese wax

Making art with Babybel cheese wax is a neat trend I've just now discovered. I recently stumbled upon Rex Curtiss, a Babybel rind sculptor in Seattle. In the video I saw, he poured tea from a tiny red wax teapot into a matching tea cup—adorable. Intrigued, I located his website and was delighted to find an entire gallery showcasing his wax menagerie. You'll see that his sculptures come in both red and green or a mix of the two colors. The red wax is from the classic Babybel cheese, while the green wax is from the vegan version. (Rusty's Electric Dreams)

Babybel cheese wax critters by Rex Curtiss. Photos used with permission.