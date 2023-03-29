Mini masterpieces made with Babybel cheese wax

Making art with Babybel cheese wax is a neat trend I've just now discovered. I recently stumbled upon Rex Curtiss, a Babybel rind sculptor in Seattle. In the video I saw, he poured tea from a tiny red wax teapot into a matching tea cup—adorable. Intrigued, I located his website and was delighted to find an entire gallery showcasing his wax menagerie. You'll see that his sculptures come in both red and green or a mix of the two colors. The red wax is from the classic Babybel cheese, while the green wax is from the vegan version. (Rusty's Electric Dreams)