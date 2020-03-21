/ Rob Beschizza / 7:14 am Sat Mar 21, 2020

Worst-case scenario places Judith Basin County, Montana as our last redoubt against the virus

According to this NYT interactive map. Judith Basin County, Montana, will be the last unravaged county in the worst-case coronavirus scenario. Zillow shows very few homes on offer, but this 520-acre ranch looks like a great place to take a stand! Anyone who wants to join my postapocalyptic anarchocommunist elf sex death cult get in touch -- I'm putting in an offer -- and we can start planning our raid on The Others in Lemhi County, Idaho.