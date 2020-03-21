Worst-case scenario places Judith Basin County, Montana as our last redoubt against the virus

According to this NYT interactive map . Judith Basin County, Montana, will be the last unravaged county in the worst-case coronavirus scenario. Zillow shows very few homes on offer, but this 520-acre ranch looks like a great place to take a stand! Anyone who wants to join my postapocalyptic anarchocommunist elf sex death cult get in touch -- I'm putting in an offer -- and we can start planning our raid on The Others in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Coronavirus: UK will pay 80% of lost wages for those laid off due to COVID-19 outbreak ‘For the first time in our history, the government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages,’ Rishi Sunak announces The UK government will pay up to 80% of wages for workers who are at risk of being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chancellor has announced. The United States is […] READ THE REST

Hank Hill will not be kicking anyone's ass today pic.twitter.com/fhA9Ykpqbz — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) March 20, 2020 Mike Judge, creator of the show, posted this reminder of the need for social distancing to limit the speed of the spread of coronavirus. References READ THE REST

Britain's sewers blocked by toilet paper alternatives Britain’s ancient, fatberg-infested sewers are already choked to the grates thanks to irresponsible flushings during the coronavirus crisis. People running out of (or hoarding) toilet paper are instead using paper towels, kitchen napkins, wet wipes, newsprint and other materials that won’t break down. Northumbrian Water posted this handsome image of the random trash locals are […] READ THE REST

Save over 20% on Living DNA one of the most advanced DNA test kits around For many, the results of a basic DNA test done by one of the major genealogy companies will satisfy their curiosity. Those findings give users the chance to see where they’re from, maybe discover basic health markers they should know and possibly learn about a 4th or 5th cousin or two. And that’s usually as […] READ THE REST

While you’re stuck at home, here are a few ways to remain a rock star on the job If you’ve recently faced a major shift in where you work — as in, from an actual office to your home — you’re probably in need of a little assistance to help you navigate that transition more smoothly. Or, maybe you’ve always worked from home, and now the rest of the world is catching up […] READ THE REST