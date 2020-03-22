Build your own makeshift "quarantine pool table"

After just a week being cooped up in his apartment, YouTube's "Average Pool Player" Rollie Williams has found a way to entertain himself using objects he already had. He jokes, "I converted our dining room table into a pool table and all it cost was my relationship with my roommates."
I converted our dining room table into a pool table and all it cost was my relationship with my roommates. pic.twitter.com/vDHoAKOlt8
Want to make your own "quarantine pool table"? His video tutorial will show you how. But, keep in mind, you'll need to already be in possession of billiard balls. As he writes, "What kind of absolute lunatic doesn’t have a full set of billiard balls in their apartment?"
In this time of staying at home and not being able to go outside, it's important to make the best of things. When that doesn't work, it's okay to make yourself a pool table. We made a DIY pool table out of a blanket, our kitchen table, some tape, clamps, rope, string, metal rods from a set of shelves I had in my room, and a set of billiard balls my dad gave me for Christmas a few years ago.
In this footage, city commissioners in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, bicker over ad-hoc rules and hurdles that, as if by magic, make it virtually impossible to take emergency measures such as closing the beaches during the coronavirus pandemic. This is why the beaches haven't closed in Florida, and why they've had minimal COVID-19 prevention. Absolute […]
According to this NYT interactive map. Judith Basin County, Montana, will be the last unravaged county in the worst-case coronavirus scenario. Zillow shows very few homes on offer, but this 520-acre ranch looks like a great place to take a stand! Anyone who wants to join my postapocalyptic anarchocommunist elf sex death cult get in […]
Pro tip: You don’t have to be a five-star Michelin chef to impress in the kitchen. In fact, you don’t always have to have any cooking ability at all. If visitors take one look around your kitchen and spot a few upscale kitchen items, or even items that just look upscale, your standing as a […]
Everywhere you look, anxiety is high. We all know why. And let’s face it, we’ve got plenty of good reasons for all that concern. But we say it’s time to take a stand. There’s only one way to eat an elephant: one bite at a time. In that spirit, make one small move right now […]
March 19th is the first day of spring. That means it’s time to get off your butt, dig in and start getting serious about cleaning up the house that’s been tumbling into chaos all winter. If you’re like Snow White, you’ve probably already got a passel of forest creatures all lined up to help out, […]