Enjoy the pandemic by building an electric guitar at home

I have always wanted to do this.
My good friend Dan Olson shares this video he made while building his Warmoth Telecaster.
Metropolis Kid by Model Decoy I’ve known Doron Monk Flake and Ari Sadowitz since high school, and it’s been an honor to watch their musical prowess grow and grow and grow. Their current project, Model Decoy, pumps out Prince-like post-punk jams, full of sick rock riffs and soaring jazzy vocals that bring gravitas to clever […]
Shimon, the robotic maestro from Georgia Tech’s Center for Music Technology, is releasing an album and going on tour. To write lyrics, the robot employs deep learning combined with semantic knowledge and rhyme and rhythm. Shimon has also had a complete facelift giving it a much more expressive mug for singing. In IEEE Spectrum, Evan […]
Enjoy disco diva Donna Summer’s incredible isolated vocal track from “Bad Girls” (1979). Toot toot, beep BEEP. The song is about sex work and the police. From Gavin Edwards’ book “Is Tiny Dancer Really Elton’s Little John?”: “I was in my office in the old Casablanca [records] building,” Summer told me. “I was the only […]
