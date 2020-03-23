Dick Pound: Olympics will be postponed

Dick Pound (Public Domain) [source
]
International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound announced today that the summer games in Japan will be postponed until at least 2021, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined,” said Dick Pound, a longstanding veteran of the organization.
Added Dick Pound: "It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”
Dick Pound's comments followed IOC president Thomas Bach's earlier suggestion that it was possible the Tokyo Games would called off.
Earlier, Dick Pound had taken a wait-and-see line -- "we can kind of see how things develop to see whether there are more effective means to prevent the spread and to mitigate the lethality of it that we don't know yet" -- but the withdrawal from the games of major nations and the outbreak's increasing severity led the committee to take a more conclusive approach.
"The Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” said Dick Pound, born Richard William Duncan Pound in Ontario, in an interview with USA Today.
Dick. Pound.
Citing “the COVID-19 public health threat,” the NCAA is canceling March Madness and all other winter and spring men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments amid a growing coronavirus pandemic.
Watch this coach’s incredible reflexes as a young gymmast misses her landing during a recent competition in Nashville, Tennessee. ViralHog quoted the girl’s parent: “This was my daughter’s first run on vault and when jumping back on her back handspring she went sideways and could’ve badly hurt herself but her coach saw that she wasn’t […]
Trail runner Joseph Oldendorf badly injured himself on the Duckabush River Trail in the Olympic National Park, Washington. His tibia detached, Oldendorf was unable to walk. He was wearing lightweight running clothes and it was literally freezing outside. He had a cell phone but there was no service. So he crawled. For eight hours. From […]
The home office was kind of a joke for most of us. Sure, you called that room with a computer and a desk where you would very occasionally answer a work email or two “the home office.” But it was really just the room where you kept your receipts and saved junk you’d probably never […]
Pro tip: You don’t have to be a five-star Michelin chef to impress in the kitchen. In fact, you don’t always have to have any cooking ability at all. If visitors take one look around your kitchen and spot a few upscale kitchen items, or even items that just look upscale, your standing as a […]
Everywhere you look, anxiety is high. We all know why. And let’s face it, we’ve got plenty of good reasons for all that concern. But we say it’s time to take a stand. There’s only one way to eat an elephant: one bite at a time. In that spirit, make one small move right now […]