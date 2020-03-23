Get pumped up with this brutal deathcore song about coronavirus

Vermicide Violence is one of several bands that essentially function as musical sub-genre standup routines for comedian Jarrod Alonge. Their newest "single" (for lack of a better word) is simultaneously a parody and love letter to deathcore that offers helpful advice for coronavirus and COVID-19.

Honestly, the lyrics are more intelligible than anything the President has said about the virus so far.