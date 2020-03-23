This cash management account helps you pay it forward

Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products.
Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. Consider this. In 2018, the world’s largest banks lent approximately $654 billion to finance businesses in the fossil fuel industry. Much of those funds were backed by consumer funds, without their consent.
Aspiration is a financial institution that is built from the ground up on a socially conscious business model. They guarantee that 100% of customer deposits will not be used to fund harmful industries such as: fossil fuels, private prisons, firearm manufacturers, and political entities/campaigns.
Their business model also is built on fairness. Rather than nickel and diming their users, Aspiration follows a “pay what you think is fair model.” Users choose their monthly account fees, even if it is zero. Aspiration accounts also have zero required fees. Overdrafts, check deposits, and inactive accounts, all fall under that umbrella.
If you’re ready to pay it forward, learn more about Aspiration, here.
Hackers tried to break into the World Health Organization earlier in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Reuters reports. Security experts blame an advanced cyber-espionage hacker group known as DarkHotel. A senior agency official says the WHO has been facing a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Additional $15M will go to third parties and nonprofits
The death toll in Italy’s coronavirus outbreak today passed 1,000. Schools throughout Italy are completely shut down, which is reportedly driving a surge in internet traffic as bored kids forced to stay indoors turn to online games.
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]
The home office was kind of a joke for most of us. Sure, you called that room with a computer and a desk where you would very occasionally answer a work email or two “the home office.” But it was really just the room where you kept your receipts and saved junk you’d probably never […]
Pro tip: You don’t have to be a five-star Michelin chef to impress in the kitchen. In fact, you don’t always have to have any cooking ability at all. If visitors take one look around your kitchen and spot a few upscale kitchen items, or even items that just look upscale, your standing as a […]