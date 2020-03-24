This is the creation of avant-garde fashion designer Arnold Putra, claimed to be made with an ethically-sourced human child spine and alligator tongue leather. Unfortunately, it's been memory holed since Twitter found it. Fortunately, the memory holers always forget about the Bing Cache.

The ARNOLD PUTRA alligator tongue and human spine bag has been ethically sourced and crafted in a multiple panel construction. With an emphasis on protruding scar stitching lacing the outer construction of the bag, each wearer is encouraged to sculpt a form of his/her own sentiment. The unique silhouette is complimented by the human spine handle and raw edge finishes. Technical in design and construction, this one off bag is an ideal statement piece.

Each piece of Arnold Putra is meticulously hand crafted in their atelier upon order, limited in availability and may take up to 14 days to arrive during busy periods.

FEATURES:

- Limited to 1/1

- Alligator tongue and human spine bag with a unique pattern construction

- Natural finish

- Protruding scar stitching finishes

- Large main compartment

- Raw edge finishes

- Limited in availability

COMPOSITION:

- Shell: 100% Alligator tongue- Shell: 100% Human spine handle