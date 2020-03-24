Watch a dozen inmates escape from a Washington jail

Yesterday evening in Yakima, Washington, Briseida and Alex Gonzalez recorded this clip of a dozen inmates hopping the fence of the Yakima County Jail. The music playing on the Gonzalezes' car radio is a perfect soundtrack. Apparently, the inmates broke open a fire door and made a run for it. Six have been caught so far.
According to YakTriNews, Found inmates reportedly told officials 'they were upset after the Governor’s press conference regarding the statewide order to shelter in place and the virus outbreak has them all scared.'”
It’s already been reported that Trump is getting antsy about all the social-distancing quarantines intended to flatten the curve of coronavirus deaths, and that he’s eager to return things to business-as-normal. Who cares about a million deaths as long as the economy is moving, amirite? I’m sure his decision has nothing to do with the […]
Washington Post captured the empty streets of Los Angeles by drone. As one commenter puts it, “On the bright side, we have lots of new B-roll footage for future apocalypse movies.” screengrab via Washington Post/YouTube
