Watch a dozen inmates escape from a Washington jail

Yesterday evening in Yakima, Washington, Briseida and Alex Gonzalez recorded this clip of a dozen inmates hopping the fence of the Yakima County Jail. The music playing on the Gonzalezes' car radio is a perfect soundtrack. Apparently, the inmates broke open a fire door and made a run for it. Six have been caught so far.

According to YakTriNews, Found inmates reportedly told officials 'they were upset after the Governor’s press conference regarding the statewide order to shelter in place and the virus outbreak has them all scared.'”