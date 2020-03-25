Did you go crazy at the grocery store? These portable fridges and freezers can help

Whether you’re a worried preparer for the worst or just a little concerned about what’s ahead, you may have...overdone it during your last trip to the store. Maybe you picked up some extra frozen goods or a larger stockpile of cheeses or dairy products than usual. And your fridge or freezer is now likely packed to the gills as a result.

And Lord, if you made a Costco or Sam’s Club run, then all bets are really off.

Under the circumstances, it may be time to consider some extra refrigerator and freezer space to handle all that overflow. Right now, German manufacturer ICECO, who has made a name for themselves for decades as makers of quality portable refrigerator and freezer units, have three of their best models on sale.

To top it off, each model is also a Red Dot Design award winner, an international honor given to items that truly changed the game for product design. So you know these units are cool in more ways than one.

If you’ve got some extra perishables you don’t want to go to waste, this ice chest-sized cooler-freezer might do the trick. Engineered for vehicle travel, this 12.8L capacity unit sports a robust SECOP compressor and a pair of cooling settings, so your food can quickly reach freezing temperatures and maintain that temperature even while the freezer saves energy. The Go12 can also be controlled via the Car Fridge app, so you can always check the state of your food and adjust accordingly, no matter where you are.

In case you need more than a little extra room for refrigerated food and frozen goods, the JP40 lets you fill up to 40 liters of space, enough to hold up to 58 bottles of beer. It runs off regular AC power when it’s plugged in at home, or through the 12/24 volt cigarette lighter input in most vehicles while maintaining optimal efficiency. The removable basket helps organize items easily and there’s even an LED light inside if you’re stuck rummaging in the dark. If you do take the model out on the road, its thick, durable, and reliable construction will also keep running on slopes of up to 40 degrees, so it’s perfect for trips to the mountains or other rocky terrain.

The Go20 is the best of both worlds: a unit with a pair of independently controlled cooling zones to keep your frozen foods icy, while maintaining only a pleasant chill for the stuff on the other side. The SECOP compressor can take items from room temperature to zero degrees in under 15 minutes, then cycles on and off whenever its temperature rises over six degrees. The 3-stage battery protection system ensures it’s always safe. And whether you’re at home or on the road, your food stays fresh and meal-ready at all times.