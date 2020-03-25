If you enjoyed the radio shows on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, here's two hours of Boss Radio from 1968

The sounds of 93 KHJ "Boss" radio coming from car speakers in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a great highlight from the movie. If you want to hear more KHJ from its heyday, here are two segments from The Real Don Steele's show on KHJ Los Angeles, from June 15 and July 4, 1968.

And here's a YouTube video the sights and sounds of KHJ: