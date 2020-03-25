If you enjoyed the radio shows on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, here's two hours of Boss Radio from 1968

The sounds of 93 KHJ "Boss" radio coming from car speakers in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a great highlight from the movie. If you want to hear more KHJ from its heyday, here are two segments from The Real Don Steele's show on KHJ Los Angeles, from June 15 and July 4, 1968.
And here's a YouTube video the sights and sounds of KHJ:
I had this Old Maid deck when I was a kid. I liked the oversize cards and the Paul Coker Jr-esque illustrations, but I share Steve Banes dread of Thermo Thelma, who “is looking at me with that over-sized rectal thermometer in her cruel clutches!”
The 1960s is the culprit behind the neverending barrage of clerical sex abuse incidents plaguing the Catholic Church, writes retired Pope Benedict XVI. Apparently, the 1960s is a Manson-like monster that brainwashed innocent Catholic clergy to commit unspeakable acts under its command. The 1960s must be captured and brought to justice. The 1960s should be […]
