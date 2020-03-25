London cops disperse parkful of sunbathers: "It's not a holiday, it's a lockdown!"

If they're sunbathing in March on Shepherd's Bush Green, reason is a questionable faculty to appeal to. But I do like seeing cops ask nicely, as opposed to "you have 20 seconds to comply" or whatever they're going to end up saying in Alabama as an immediate prelude to watercannonading the locals.
Perhaps tutting played loudly over the public warning systems would be more effective? Just someone's mum tutting and occasionally sighing. This could be an incredibly effective wide-area suppression system in the UK.
Some strategies for combatting the spread of coronavirus probably wouldn’t go down to well in America. Such as banging on people’s doors and threatening them if their phone goes dark and they can’t be tracked. My phone, which is satellite-tracked by the Taiwan gov to enforce quarantine, ran out of battery at 7:30 AM. By […]
Prince Charles, 71, is disaplying “mild symptoms” after testing positive for Covid-19, the fast-spreading novel coronavirus that has killed nearly 20,000 people and has the world on lockdown. Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral. Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, but was […]
An unidentified priest in Italy didn’t let the coronavirus situation stop him from doing mass. He simply live-streamed the service instead. Amusingly though, he left on his camera’s filters which overlayed a space helmet, some glitter, dumbbells (?), and a Walter White hat and sunglasses get-up onto his otherwise serious broadcast. Twitter user Gavin Shoebridge […]
While all of us face the daily challenges and major concerns surrounding the coronavirus epidemic and accompanying societal lockdown measures, there are also handfuls of smaller-scale crises sparked by the outbreak. Like…what do I do if I can’t go to the gym? Gyms and workout facilities in many areas are already closed until further notice, […]
Youâ€™ve seen whatâ€™s happening at your neighborhood Costco or Target. Itâ€™s not exactly armageddon-level rioting and lawlessness…but it ainâ€™t exactly fun out there right now either. Just trying to stock up on all the meal staples youâ€™re looking for is taking a little more hustle, ingenuity, and good old dumb luck than it used to. […]
