Here are three ways the pandemic could play out

Ed Yong's article in The Atlantic, "How the Pandemic Will End," is the best piece I've read about why we were so unprepared for the covid-19 pandemic, how it will end, and what life after the pandemic will be like for everyone, including the newly-coined Generation C cohort (people born after February 2020).
Yong writes that there are three endgame possibilities: "one that’s very unlikely, one that’s very dangerous, and one that’s very long."
The first is that every nation manages to simultaneously bring the virus to heel, as with the original SARS in 2003. Given how widespread the coronavirus pandemic is, and how badly many countries are faring, the odds of worldwide synchronous control seem vanishingly small.
The second is that the virus does what past flu pandemics have done: It burns through the world and leaves behind enough immune survivors that it eventually struggles to find viable hosts. This “herd immunity” scenario would be quick, and thus tempting. But it would also come at a terrible cost: SARS-CoV-2 is more transmissible and fatal than the flu, and it would likely leave behind many millions of corpses and a trail of devastated health systems. The United Kingdom initially seemed to consider this herd-immunity strategy, before backtracking when models revealed the dire consequences. The U.S. now seems to be considering it too.
The third scenario is that the world plays a protracted game of whack-a-mole with the virus, stamping out outbreaks here and there until a vaccine can be produced. This is the best option, but also the longest ["at least a year, if not much longer"] and most complicated.
Photo by Alex Kim on Unsplash
British inventor James Dyson announced that his company has spent the last week designing a new ventilator for COVID-19 patients and will ship 10,000 of them early next month to support the UK’s National Health Service. He’s also donating 5,000 more of them to international initiatives. From CNN: Dyson said the company had designed and […]
This is probably the simplest set of instructions Ikea has ever made, and yet I suspect many won’t be able to follow it. <em>[<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/IKEAIL/”>via Ikea Israel</a>]</em>
Bloomberg News reports that the number of people claiming unemployment in the U.S. has spiked to 3.28m since the coronavirus outbreak took hold. That’s four times the previous record and indicates an immediate, severe economic downturn. Bloomberg’s economists expect it to approach 5.5m next month. The magnitude of the economic devastation being wrought by the […]
With the world in the midst of unprecedented upheaval, there’s plenty to be concerned about out there. But while there are obviously far weightier issues facing us all right now, a true golfer will admit that being cooped up inside and missing the fairways and greens is its own little personal tragedy. To help soothe […]
Whether you’re a worried preparer for the worst or just a little concerned about what’s ahead, you may have…overdone it during your last trip to the store. Maybe you picked up some extra frozen goods or a larger stockpile of cheeses or dairy products than usual. And your fridge or freezer is now likely packed […]
Every new year, people vow to read more. Of course, it seldom actually happens, but we all wish we had more time to slow down, pick up one of the books off the bedside table we’ve been meaning to get through, and dive in. If we can find any silver lining to all the COVID-19 […]