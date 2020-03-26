/ Rob Beschizza / 5:49 am Thu Mar 26, 2020

US Coronavirus death toll passes 1,000

More than a thousand people have died in the U.S. from Covid-19, with at least 70,000 testing positive for the virus. Johns Hopkins University currently records 1,031 fatalities, up from 827 the day before. 487,648 diagnoses are registered worldwide, with the true number of infections far higher.

The number of deaths in the U.S. has reached 1,041, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York City has the highest number of fatalities at 280, followed by 100 in King County, Washington State. The total number of cases in the U.S. was at 68,960, according to the data.