US Coronavirus death toll passes 1,000

Ed Yong’s article in The Atlantic, “How the Pandemic Will End,” is the best piece I’ve read about why we were so unprepared for the covid-19 pandemic, how it will end, and what life after the pandemic will be like for everyone, including the newly-coined Generation C cohort (people born after February 2020). Yong writes […]
British inventor James Dyson announced that his company has spent the last week designing a new ventilator for COVID-19 patients and will ship 10,000 of them early next month to support the UK’s National Health Service. He’s also donating 5,000 more of them to international initiatives. From CNN: Dyson said the company had designed and […]
With the world in the midst of unprecedented upheaval, there’s plenty to be concerned about out there. But while there are obviously far weightier issues facing us all right now, a true golfer will admit that being cooped up inside and missing the fairways and greens is its own little personal tragedy. To help soothe […]
Whether you’re a worried preparer for the worst or just a little concerned about what’s ahead, you may have…overdone it during your last trip to the store. Maybe you picked up some extra frozen goods or a larger stockpile of cheeses or dairy products than usual. And your fridge or freezer is now likely packed […]
Every new year, people vow to read more. Of course, it seldom actually happens, but we all wish we had more time to slow down, pick up one of the books off the bedside table we’ve been meaning to get through, and dive in. If we can find any silver lining to all the COVID-19 […]